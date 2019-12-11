Walter Mswazie in Masvingo

A LOCAL fuel dealer, Doczim Petroleum, has opened a third fuel service station at Siski Business Centre in Masvingo and targets to open more.

The business is owned by philanthropist, Mr Phillip Mapfumo, who has also drilled a borehole at the place for the community.

Officially opening the new service station, Doczim Investments manager, Mr Vincent Maweni, said their business was driven by the desire to bring services closer to the people.

“We want services to be close to our customers hence the decision to open more service stations to cut on the distance travelled. We have opened a new service station here at Siski Business Centre to service motorists from this suburb and surrounding areas,” he said.

Mr Maweni said as part of ploughing back to the community, his company drilled a borehole that will supply water to the community.

“Masvingo has a challenge of erratic water supplies so when taps run dry, residents can turn to the borehole,” he said.

Deputy director in the office of the Provincial Affairs Minister, Ezra Chadzamira, Mr Lovemore Chisirimunhu, commended Doczim management for expanding their investment in the city.

“We are happy that Mr Mapfumo and his management are developing our city. These are the type of investments that dovetail with our devolution mantra and my boss is happy with such initiatives,” he said.

He urged businesspeople to expand areas of investment in the suburbs to include building of shopping malls so that residents do not travel to town to buy groceries. — @walterbmswazie2.