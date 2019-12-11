Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

Gweru City intends to raise $500 000 towards this year’s Mayor’s Christmas Cheer Fund.

In his address during a dinner to raise money for the Fund at the weekend, Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister, Larry Mavima appealed to residents, companies and organisations to donate generously towards the fund.

He said it was only through their generosity that the less privileged could have a memorable Christmas this year. “I was informed that the target for this year is $500 000. It sounds like a big amount but with the support from everyone here that is a small amount. Let me take this opportunity to encourage each and every one to contribute towards the Mayor’s Christmas Cheer Fund,” he said.

Minister Mavima urged residents to put aside their political differences in order to make a difference for the less privileged this year.

Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce Vice President Dr Tinashe Manzungu said the Christmas festive was a time to give.

“We should demonstrate Christ’s love by giving to the less previleged who are within our communities,” he said.

Dr Manzungu said in the past the Fund has assisted the girl child, the elderly and pupils whose parents could not afford to pay school fees.

Deputy Mayor Councillor Cleopas Shiri said more than 600 underprivileged people and charitable organisations benefited from last year’s Mayor’s Christmas Cheer Fund. The Fund has so far raised more than $300 000 through various fund-raising activities.