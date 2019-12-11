Crime Reporter

A SUSPECTED robber and murderer was on Saturday morning shot dead by the police at a roadblock in Chinhoyi, a few hours after a Gokwe woman was killed during a robbery.

His two suspected accomplices were arrested.

The men are believed to be part of a five-man gang that robbed and murdered a 35-year-old woman at Mutiura Business Centre in Gokwe.

The gang members drove towards Chinhoyi in a Toyota Corolla when they were stopped at a roadblock especially set up for them along the Harare-Chirundu Highway. One of them allegedly produced a revolver and fired a shot at the policemen. Police officers, who initially scampered for cover, fired back, resulting in the death of the suspect. Two more suspects — Walter Wazvanya (25) and George Mushipe (39) — have since been arrested, while two others are still at large. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: “Police received a tip-off to the effect that a gang of five male adults had robbed and killed a 35-year-old woman at Mutiura 2 Business Centre, Gokwe and fled towards Chinhoyi.

“At around 0430hours, a beige Toyota Corolla, registration number AED 8591, which was being driven by Walter Wazvanya, approached the roadblock. The driver was ordered to stop,” he said. “Police arrested two of the suspects at the scene while the other two managed to escape.

“One of the suspects was later found dead lying in a pool of blood on the grass behind a local bank,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.