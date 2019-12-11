Giza and Crokky, who go by the name of Triple X, raise awareness against tribalism in their newly released album, ‘Tribalism’ .

The duo took cognisance of the apartheid era Namibia went through, which had detrimental effects and now the brewing tribal tensions, and decided to use music to educate people about the beauty and uniqueness each tribe has that makes the country so diverse and special.

“The album, therefore, has songs in different local languages and some of the songs are an actual representation of how Namibians unknowingly use two to three languages in one phrase or sentence,” they explained to Entertainment Now!

The singers, who met back in high school and started to create music together, stated that tribalism has become a serious issue in the country and, as musicians, they saw the need to teach the nation the danger of tribalism.

Talking to Entertainment Now! Giza (real name Daniel Johannes) said the album has a variety of songs in different local languages and some of the songs are an actual representation of how Namibians unknowingly use two to three languages in one phrase or sentence.

According to Giza, who is the youngest of the two, music is more than just entertainment; it is about educating and giving listeners therapy, and that has become the duo’s major priority in music.

They assured fans that their album is one of a kind, as it accommodates all listeners. As newcomers in the music industry, they have worked hard to create an album that the nation would love.

The Ovili Ombali singers said, as upcoming artists, they found paying a hefty amount of money to producers for production and studio time as their biggest challenge, hence, they are not associated with any record label.

Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox

Success!

Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you.

Error!

There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On the album, the duo worked with a number of artists such as Filly-zo, Dj Dozza, and Flame.

Fans might be familiar with a few songs on the album such as ‘Keumbo’ and ‘Evelina’, as they have been receiving airplay on National Radio.

“To all Afro-pop, Damara punch, gospel and kwaito lovers, ‘Tribalism’ is specifically made for you.

“We are willing to unite the Namibian nation by bringing back some of the old tunes we used to dance together while introducing new tunes we can dance to. The album carries a message of unity, love and respect with a sprinkle of relatable relationship topics, which are a norm. Tracks such as ‘Onyuni’ acknowledge the freedom fighters while incorporating some romantic relationship concept into it.”

Crokky real name Saratiel Nghilondwa said, with their 18-track album, they aim to take part in the last Namibia Music Awards ( NAMAs) and broaden their fan base beyond Namibian borders.

“Perhaps, if the public response is good on the album, we will plan a nationwide tour to engage with our fans,” he concluded.