Victor Maphosa Herald Correspondent

Two people were killed, while three others were injured when their vehicle overturned on Monday morning near Murehwa along the Harare-Nyamapanda Road.

The Toyota Sienta veered off the road and overturned several times after the driver, Herbert Madzika lost control.

Acting police spokesperson for Mashonaland East Province Assistant Inspector Misheck Denhere said one passenger died instantly while another died on the way to Murehwa Hospital.

“The injured, who included the driver, were also rushed to the same hospital where they received medication and were discharged,” he said.

The deceased were identified as Chipo Catherine Kutsawa (63) of All Souls Mission in Mutoko and Simbarashe Mandaza (23).

Last week, five people were killed while 11 others sustained injuries when a Toyota Hiace commuter omnibus overturned near Morgenster Mission Hospital in Masvingo.

Only one person on the bus escaped unhurt.