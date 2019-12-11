Takudzwa Chitsiga, Harare Bureau

Yadah 1-0 Triangle

FOR a club nicknamed the, Miracle Boys, whose roots are in a religious ministry, this is as close as performing a supernatural activity as it comes in football.

When they crashed to a 1-3 defeat at the hands of Highlanders at Barbourfields on October 31, they looked down and out of the Castle Lager Premiership.

They were bottom of the table and all hopes, even for a miracle — just to borrow from their nickname — appeared lost.

However, five games later, they are unbeaten, winning four times and drawing only once against championship leaders, Caps United.

Their defence, which had appeared to be the worst in the league, has suddenly found a way to repel opponents and, in 450 minutes of action, they have only conceded twice.

Both goals came in that 2-2 draw against Caps United in a game they rallied from behind to force a share of the points.

Their coach, Genesis Mangombe, even believes they won that game when a late headed effort was disallowed in a tight offside call.

Yesterday, veteran striker, Ralph Matema, who somehow was ignored from the Soccer Stars of the Year despite a good season, scored the goal that made all the difference at Rufaro.

Yadah now have 38 points and, should they beat relegated Mushowani Stars on Super Saturday, they could survive the chop.

“I think we are now playing as a team,” said Mangombe.

“We have now found the good combination and the coming on board of Sydney Linyama has made a great difference.

“The partnership between Linyama and Jonathan Chitereki has seen the team transform into a formidable side.

“The result is good and we hope that we do the same in the next assignment so that we can be safe.

“There is still hope and I am happy to complete a double over Triangle as it is difficult to collect six points from a single team. We wasted a lot of chances as we could have won by a wide margin.”

They are now level, on points, with Herentals and Bulawayo Chiefs who meet Chicken Inn and Highlanders this afternoon.

Taurai Mangwiro, the Triangle coach, blamed his defence for the defeat.

“We were poor defensively and the strikers did not utilise the few chances that we created.

“I can say the season was of some highs and lows as we did fairly well in Africa, adding to a 14-match unbeaten run, while also losing four consecutive games,” he said.

On a slippery pitch at Rufaro, with the rains once again exposing the poor state of the stadiums in this country, it was never going to be a classic.

Yadah always believed, with their confidence boosted by a run which has now seen them beat Chapungu (1-0), Harare City (2-0), Black Rhinos (1-0) and now Triangle (1-0).

Teams

Yadah Stars: B Ncube, M Musiyakuvi, S Linyama, L Mucheto, J Chitereki, E Karembo, M Chiwara (H Chimutimunzeve 64th min), N Mhlanga, P Nyamakura, RMatema, l Mavhunga (P Kafelapanji 90th min).

Triangle: R Mudimu, O Mwerahari, A Chivheya, B Chikwenya, K Chigwida, D Mudadi, R Kawondera, G Bero, E Mawuna (N Chintuli 72nd min), A Tavarwisa (N Charumbira 72nd min), C Dhuwa.