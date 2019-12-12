Gaborone — Renowned South African rapper, Cassper Nyovest will headline this year’s Born and Raised music festival scheduled for Serowe Sports Complex on December 22.

Briefing the press about the event in Gaborone on December 10, Born and Raised director, Goaba Mojakgomo explained that the annual music event was an initiative by a youthful trio who hails from Serowe.

The event is in its fourth year and does not only pride itself with entertaining music lovers, but also commitment to social responsibilities, which entails giving back to communities.

“Born and Raised has adopted Motalaote Primary School in Serowe through former Sefhare/Ramokgonami Member of Parliament, Dorcas Makgato.”

He said they bought the school graduation apparel, computer sets and stationaries through proceeds realised from their first event.

Mojakgomo further stated that they also built a two-and-half house for a Sefhare- Ramokgonami resident and bought furniture as well as grocery for a three months period.

“We want to be part of the team that is working tirelessly for the betterment of this country’s economy, and with Born and Raised, we believe it is possible,” he said.

Mojakgomo said he was excited by the way the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development viewed the entertainment industry in Botswana, adding that the support they got from the ministry was tremendous and worth applauding.

He confirmed that all the booked artistes had communicated their expectations from the Born and Raised team and have an agreement. “We always ensure that we appreciate services rendered to us and relay our obligations on time, as we don’t condone debts,” he said.

Dialogue Group, a BTC partner representative, Thabo Kanokang said they had always concentrated on supporting sports, but that via BTC live connected brand they considered new ways on how people actually can live connected.

“People get connected by the music industry, it would be a flop to not take part in such an event as a platform to leverage our products,” she said.

JB Sports personnel, Gaone Dickson said 1 500 tickets have been awarded to their customers. He said they would have discounts at their store for all those who got the Born and Raised ticket as a way of promoting the event.

Chris Kabomo from G4S said they would continue to provide security at the event, and were doing all in their power to keep zero crime at the event.

Duma FM is promoting the event through shows on a daily basis. Director of Born and Raised, Molatedi Kgotla said tickets would not be sold at the gate, but only at Liquoramas before December 22.

On an appreciation note, Molatedi said the people of Serowe and surrounding areas had been patriotic and said such has seen them grow in leaps and bounds.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>