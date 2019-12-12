Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Acting Sports Editor

FOUR Caps United players who went on a rampage and assaulted a referee and other officials before paying admission of guilty fines at Mzilikazi Police Station have been found not guilty by the Premier Soccer League disciplinary committee.

The four players, Carlos Rusere, John Zhuwawo, Dominic Chungwa and Ronald Chitiyo were acquitted by the Raphael Tsivama chaired disciplinary committee that also has a former senior police officer Brighton Mudzamiri on charges of breaching the Premier Soccer League Rules and Regulations following their 0-1 defeat to Chicken Inn at Barbourfields Stadium on October 23.

Shockingly too, the four players were charged in terms of Order 31.1.2.9 of the PSL rules and regulations, needless to say the said order is none existent in the PSL statutes.

Their acquittal however comes after the accused players each paid $100 in fines at Mzilikazi Police Station CR 136/10/19.

More to follow…