By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Observers have blasted the formation of a health workers union under the banner Progressive Doctors Association of Zimbabwe (PDAZ), labeling it a puppet organization bent on furthering government’s undue control in the health sector.

PDAZ official launch is scheduled for Friday 13 December 2019 at a local hotel in Harare with different government ministries expected to grace it.

Observers have rebuked the PDAZ creation arguing that it was a puppet association of the state, yet government as an employer of doctors has no mandate to create a workers union on behalf of its workers.

The Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA) has refused to bow down to the demands of government who has fired the doctors.

On his micro blogging twitter handle Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono said the newly formed PDAZ was made up of army doctors.

“The Herald should simply say Government is forming an organisation to be called Progressive Doctors Association of Zimbabwe (PDAZ) with mainly army doctors who have been meeting for the past 3 weeks at State House!

“Forming a fake doctors association does not change the terrible state of public hospitals, instead of forming these funny associations, Government should be addressing the real issues!” Chin’ono said.

Former ZHDA Secretary General Dr Bhebhe has urged doctors to remain open-eyed, citing, “let’s remain vigilant.”

“The @PDAZofficial is not one of us. It is the face of the employer disguised as a labor movement representing workers. Doctors should clearly understand that the objective of @PDAofficial is to prolong & sustain our suffering. We must therefore be vigilant!,” Dr Bhebhe said.

To maintain its grip on power as well as to control civilians, government has formed associations in all sectors of influence in the country.

Zanu PF has aligned itself with the Zimbabwe Congress of Students Union (Zicosu) in effort to counter the perceived control of the Zimbabwe National Students’ Union (Zinasu) by the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC).

Government is also aligned to the Zimbabwe Federation of Trade Unions (ZFTU) and Zimbabwe Teachers’ Association (ZIMTA) as a launch pad to thwart civil dissent. Nehanda Radio