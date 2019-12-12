Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

AWARD-WINNING gospel musician Mai Mwamuka is grateful to fans who nominated her for the forthcoming Skyz Metro FM Awards.

The Pane Nyasha hit-maker who won her first award at last year’s Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards in the Outstanding Gospel act category, has been nominated in the Skyz Best Female Artiste and Best Gospel song categories.

Competition in both categories is stiff as she is up for the Best Female Artiste award against songstress Lee McHoney, Lorraine Stot and Berita Khumalo. In the Best Gospel Song category where she was nominated for her song Pane Nyasha, she is battling it out with Lorraine Stot who was nominated for her song Bekezela, Snowy who was nominated for the song Baninda Igazi, Nkosi Herman whose song is Munogona, Knowledge Nkiwane who was nominated for the song Umjolo and Philani Ngwenya whose song is Kuhle Moya Wami.

The 53-year-old musician seems to be maturing musically with each passing year.

Commenting on the Skyz Metro FM nominations, Mai Mwamuka said she was surprised as she personally did not submit any entries.

“Well I was surprised. Unlike other years, I didn’t submit my own nomination so I was really surprised. I’m however humbled and encouraged by the love from my fans as it shows that they rate my music highly,” said Mai Mwamuka.

After the success of her Highly Lifted debut album which was released in 2017, Mai Mwamuka said she is determined to do even better in future.

She is already working on another album which is due for release early next year.

“We’ve lined up some powerful collaborations for next year so fans must expect something big.”

Mai Mwamuka who is a Zaoga Music ministry director for Bulawayo and Plumtree, said if she wins the Skyz awards, she will embark on a celebration tour. – @mthabisi_mthire