Walter Mswazie in Masvingo

A total of 180 women from Masvingo are set to venture into baking after receiving 10 tonnes of flour under a programme meant to promote production of affordable bread in the province.

Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister Ezra Chadzamira, handed over the flour to the women who have already formed community baking groups.

The programme is supported by the Zimbabwe Women’s Microfinance Bank and the Ministry of Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development. A number of similar groups have been set up across the country under the initiative, which has a special funding facility aimed at addressing challenges of basic commodity price increases.

“This programme has 180 beneficiaries and has a special funding facility mobilised to address challenges of price hikes. It is also a response to scarcity of bread as a basic commodity in the country,” said Minister Chadzamira.

He could however not say how much was being spent to finance the project meant to address the issue of profiteering.

“I want to congratulate beneficiaries of this project for being tasked with such a key responsibility to produce and provide quality bread for our communities. What we require from the 18 bakeries is enough bread to meet demand,” said Minister Chadzamira.

He also commended the Zimbabwe Women’s Microfinance Bank for availing loans to enable women to start the project. – @walterbmswazie2