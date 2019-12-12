Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

FAST food outlet, Steers, has created 25 jobs following the opening of a new branch in Kwekwe.

Steers is part of Simbisa Brands, a listed concern that also owns Chicken Inn, Bakers Inn, Creamy Inn and Nando’s.

Operations director for Kwekwe, Bekezela Sibanda, said the company was happy to establish business in the mining town.

“We have already employed 25 from Kwekwe and among them we have seven students. This is what the company brings whenever it comes to any town. We are lucky because the Kwekwe customers are used to our brands and we have simply added another brand,” he said.

Simbisa already runs two chicken Inn, Bakers Inn, Nando’s, and Creamy Inn outlets in the mining town. Mr Sibanda said they were now looking forward to opening another outlet in Gokwe. “We have a huge customer base in Gokwe and we have people travelling more than 140km to enjoy their favourite meal in Kwekwe. Plans are therefore underway to open another outlet there to cater for our customers,” he said.

Recently Gokwe Town Council said it had land for new investors in the fast growing town.

A mobile Chicken Inn outlet has already excited the Gokwe market. Steers has more than 500 outlets across the country and more than 1 000 Chicken Inn outlets.