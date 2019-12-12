Mthabisi Tshuma/Liberty Dube

This year’s Miss Tourism Zimbabwe pageant which was supposed to be held tomorrow in Nyanga has been postponed indefinitely after the bus the models were travelling in was involved in an accident along Mutare-Vumba road on Wednesday at about 9PM.

The models who had been in bootcamp in the Eastern Highlands since Saturday, were travelling to Vumba where they were meant to spend a night. They were accompanied by Zimbabwe Tourism Authority and Miss Tourism Zimbabwe officials among them Sarah Mpofu and Caroline Marufu.

“It is with sadness that we announce that the bus ferrying finalists of the 2019 Miss Tourism Zimbabwe finals was involved in an accident on its way to Eden Lodge in Vumba last night (Wednesday). Nine finalists sustained injuries and are under observation at Murambi Gardens Clinic in Mutare,” pageant organiser, Sarah Mpofu said.

She said doctors attending to them said they were all in a stable condition.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident saying 10 people were injured from the 27 who were on board.

“I can confirm that a large bus which is owned by Shelton Tours and is hired by Zupco, was ferrying Miss Tourism Zimbabwe models and was last night (Wednesday) involved in an accident.

“The bus was moving along Mutare-Vumba road and on approaching the 18km peg, the driver lost control as it was descending a slope. It veered off the road and landed on its left side,” said Ass Comm Nyathi. The pageant organisers said following the accident, the finals which were meant to take place at Montclair Hotel & Casino tomorrow have been postponed to a date and venue to be advised.