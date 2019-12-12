Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

A shutdown gig, Falls Shutdown, has been organised for Victoria Falls and willl run from December 29 to 31.

The event is meant for locals who are not attending either the Victoria Falls Carnival or Mapopoma festival.

It will feature performances from Zimdancehall chanter Bazooker, Templeman, Garry B, Stunner and Ti Gonzi.

Event organiser, Dee Nosh who was behind this year’s ZITF Shutdown gig in Bulawayo, said the Vic Falls shutdown gig will be at the Comfort Pub & Grill and is meant to cater for locals.

“There is a carnival already so we decided to do something for the locals so that they have an entertainment event they can afford. Bazooker is making waves around Zimbabwe and the Vic Falls locals will celebrate with him as well as Stunner and Ti Gonzi,” said Dee Nosh.

He said it will be Victoria Falls revellers’ first time to witness Stunner and Ti Gonzi perform live as the two artistes have never performed in Vic Falls.

The first day, Dee Nosh said, will be headlined by Bazooker followed by Templeman and Garry B on the second day. The third day will have Stunner and Ti Gonzi who will usher revellers into the New Year. The other performances will be from DJs Oga Dave, DJ Static, Mike, Mzie and Flava Hoogie.

Dee Nosh said preparations have been going well and urged those who will be on holiday in the resort town to attend the shutdown show. – @waynecas