THE Harvest House International Church (HHIC) Music Super Choir is ready to launch their second album at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Hall 4 tonight.

This will be followed by the Clash of Hub Choirs taking place at the same venue on Sunday.

The choir which released its debut 25-track album, Genesis Volume 1 last year, has followed it up with another titled At The Altar which narrates the group’s journey.

HHIC music minister, Sukoluhle Luphahla, said the launch is expected to kick off at 5PM with talented South Africa-based Takesure Zamar and South African Hlengiwe Ntombela Mthethwa among others, set to perform.

“The launch will feature Takesure Zamar and Hlengiwe Mthethwa from South Africa whom we feel will bring out our message as they’re good singers. People already enjoy their music and having them at our album launch will be an honour,” said Luphahla.

She said all was set for the launch and admission is free.

Commenting on the new album, Luphahla said: “The album is about our journey as a group and our ambitions. It details how the Lord Almighty has fulfilled our ambitions as His children.”

She said going forward, the group plans to go international.

Meanwhile, all is set for the Clash of Hub Choirs taking place on Sunday from 4PM.

Now in its sixth edition, the competition organised by HHIC founders Bishop Colin and Senior Reverend Sarah Nyathi will see about 20 choirs from different HHIC churches competing. The churches are drawn from Mashonaland, Manicaland, Matabeleland South, Matabeleland North, Bulawayo and Botswana branches.

A judging panel comprising South African gospel choir Joyous Celebration’s co-founder Lindelani Mkhize, former Joyous lead singer Hlengiwe Ntombela Mthethwa and veteran singer Charles Charamba will come up with the winner.

The group which will come out tops is set to walk away with $50 000 while the second and third placed groups will bag $30 000 and $15 000 respectively.

Luphahla said all was in place for the competition.

“All the choirs from the church’s different hubs have been busy with the preparations and are ready for the competition.”

Competitors will be judged according to structure, stage presence, balance and blending in terms of vocals with the band, choreography, creativity, presentation, size, their interaction with the crowd, grooming of the choir uniform and originality.

Last year, HHI Manicaland choir were crowned champions. – @mthabisi_mthire/@ – waynecas