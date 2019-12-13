Showbiz Reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) will switch on the Christmas Lights at the Amphitheatre tonight.

The event which marks the start of the Christmas festivities, will be presided over by the Mayor, Clr Solomon Mguni. The highlight of the night is the staging of the Nativity play and the singing of carols by candlelight. There will also be fireworks displays.

Starting tomorrow until December 23, groovy cabs will be ferrying residents to the Centenary Park to see the Christmas Lights from 6PM to 10PM daily.

BCC senior public relations officer, Nesisa Mpofu, said entertainment activities for the festive season have been lined and council has already started rolling them out. Last week at the Nketa Park, there was a three-day show hosted by BCC where different artistes took turns to perform.