Sharon Buwerimwe, Court Reporter

A MAN from Bulawayo has been arrested for allegedly raping his two minor daughters since 2013.

It is alleged that the man (48), from Manningdale suburb habitually sneaked into his daughters’ bedroom once a month and sexually abused them during his wife’s absence.

The court heard that the abuse got worse when the man’s wife died in 2016.

The man yesterday appeared before Western Commonage magistrate, Ms Gladmore Mushove, facing rape charges and he pleaded not guilty. He was remanded in custody to December 24.

For the State, Mr Kenneth Shava said the man allegedly raped his two daughters between 2013 and 2019 when they were aged 10 and 17 years. – @sharonbuwe