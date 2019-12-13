Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

Bulawayo women will be given a special treat tonight when they watch exclusively, the premiere of South African production, Looking For Love which has a star-studded cast.

Through the Ster-Kinekor Ladies Night Out which is similar to the popular Girlfriends Getaways, women will have the rare opportunity to unwind and have the much-deserved “me time” with no chores and kids around to disturb.

The movie which features the likes of Celeste Ntuli, Trevor Gumbi and Phindile Gwala among others, will be shown at 7.30PM with the event starting at 6.30PM. The film is a coming-of-age tale about a single woman, Buyi Dube (Celeste Ntuli) aged 40 who is going through midlife crisis.

Ster-Kinekor spokesperson Comfort Mbaserah said: “This outing has been specially organised for ladies whom we feel deserve it as we close off the year. It’ll be a special treat for them as the movie will be shown once off.”

Mbaserah said they have also lined up a number of exciting activities for the ladies including games and wine tasting.

“We’ve arranged games for them where they stand a chance to win prizes.”

Men, Mbaserah said have not been left out as an event for them will be held soon.

“We’re planning a game night for the men so that they can also have something to do at the cinemas. We’ll likely screen a live match for them at the cinema next year,” said Mbaserah. – @waynecas