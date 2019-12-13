Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Acting Sports Editor

THE Sports and Recreation Commission will hold its last quarterly meeting with the National Sports Associations (NSAs) tomorrow in Harare where the country’s supreme sports body will present a compliance status report for each association.

All NSAs are expected to be in compliance with the requirements of the SRC Act as at December 3, 2019.

The associations will also be expected to submit their 10-year development plans as was resolved during the last quarterly meeting in September which was attended by the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Kirsty Coventry.

“Upon receiving the submissions, a tier system of prioritising sport codes will be developed. SRC director general Prince Mupazviriho will update the meeting on how many National Sport Associations have so far submitted their 10-year development plans. Also to be discussed during the meeting will be 2020 National Sport Associations’ calendar of events and budget. As part of their compliance with the SRC Act, they are expected to submit to the SRC these documents which will enable the SRC to approach the Government with respect to their funding and other related requirements. Martin Dururu, SRC acting director Sport and Recreation Development will lead the discussion,” said the Commission’s communications manager Tirivashe Nheweyembwa.

The director general will also brief the meeting on progress made with regards to the formulation of the National Sport and Recreation Strategy while an update on the preparations for the hosting of the 2019 Annual National Sport Awards (ANSA) which are scheduled for 29 January 2020 will be given by the acting director Business Development and Marketing, Munyaradzi Chawarura.