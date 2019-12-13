Uber’s CEO Dara Khosrowshahi recently shared advice regarding some essential subjects he feels people should study regardless of their career path.

Speaking at the Economic Club in New York Khosrowshahi encouraged people to study either Computer Information Systems or Engineering for the problem-solving benefits they come with:

Even though I went from engineering to finance, engineering taught me how to break down problems and how to build them back up again. I think that it can help, not only if that becomes your specialty, but with anything you do in life. Uber’s CEO Dara Khosrowshahi

He also said studying engineering helped him out when solving business and societal problems:

For me, to take these complex business problems, societal problems, and take the complexity and break them down into their component parts and then rebuild them, it’s part of the engineering mindset. It’s part of the computer science mindset Uber’s CEO Dara Khosrowshahi