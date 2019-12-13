Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

THE Department of Veterinary Services has introduced a sustainable dipping model in Matabeleland South Province to ensure effective dipping of cattle and prevent spread of tickborne diseases.

In an interview, Matabeleland South provincial veterinary officer, Dr Enat Mdlongwa, said under the model farmers were no longer going to pay dipping levy to Government.

He said farmers were going to get acaricide chemical direct from the suppliers as opposed to relying on Government for supplies.

Dr Mdlongwa said this project will be implemented in Beitbridge, Insiza, Umzingwane and Matobo first before spreading to other districts. Dr Mdlongwa said to kickstart the programme the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) had provided farmers from the four districts with six months’ supply of acaricide which they were expected to pay for.

“We are trying to implement a sustainable dipping model to ensure effective dipping of animals. Under this new model we will link farmers to suppliers of acaricide and they will get their dipping chemicals from them and make payments to them. As a department we will continue monitoring dipping sessions and ensuring that all animals are dipped. “We want to urge farmers to buy the acaricide in bulk from the suppliers, for example they can buy supplies for six months all at once. UNDP has partnered with us and provided acaricide supply for six months which farmers are going to pay for. — @DubeMatutu