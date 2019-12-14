Ellina Mhlanga, Harare Bureau

WHAT started as a promising year for Zimbabwe athletics turned into one of their most disappointing seasons which saw national teams missing out on podium finishes at major competitions such as the African Games.

The year 2019 started on a high note with the 4x100m men’s relay team setting a new national record in Botswana in March that saw them qualifying for the World Relays in Yokohama, Japan, in May.

The team, made up of Dickson Kamungeremu, Tatenda Tsumba, Itayi Vambe and Ngoni Makusha, came first at the Lefika Athletics Club Relays and Hurdles event in Gaborone in 38.95seconds in March, setting a new national record in the process.

The previous record was 39.16seconds set in 2007 at the African Games.

The relay team then went on to represent the country at the World Relays, which were also an opportunity for them to qualify for the World Championships in Doha, Qatar.

But they missed out on the opportunity after they were disqualified in the qualifying heats in Japan when Kamungeremu was ruled to have stepped on the line.

In a year that also had the African Games taking place, athletics received a major boost when they provided the largest contingent of athletes for the continental Games in Morocco.

It was a sign of confidence on the sport code that has previously contributed a number of medals at such events.

But, it was not to be, as the 15-member athletics team failed to live up to expectations as they failed to even pick a single medal in Morocco.

Going into the event, NAAZ director of coaching, talent identification and development, Lisimati Phakamile, had expected, at least, five medals from his athletes, including the 4x100m relay team, as he felt they had done their homework.

Although they could not get the anticipated results, there were some lessons picked.

Zimbabwe will build on some positives from the performance at the World Championships held between September and October where they had four marathon runners.

Rutendo Nyahora, who competed in the women’s marathon, and the trio of Munyaradzi Jari, Ngonidzashe Ncube and Isaac Mpofu took part in the men’s race.

They were joined by triple jumper Chengetayi Mapaya.

The five athletes are also among those the national association is pinning its hopes on for qualification to the 2020 Olympic Games from July 24 to August 9 in Tokyo, Japan.

Despite the disappointment at the World Relays and the African Games, NAAZ are hoping there will be a change of fortunes next year starting with some of their athletes qualifying for the Olympic Games.

The relay team has remained one of the priorities ahead of the Olympic Games next year in Japan and the local athletics motherbody believes they stand a good chance of making the grade in that area for the global sporting event.

The likes of Tsumba, Makusha and Kamungeremu are also expected to do well in their individual events come next season.

Tsumba was part of Team Zimbabwe at the 2016 Olympic Games and will be hoping to return to the Games next year while Makusha has indicated his focus is more on the 200m and the relay event as he seeks to make his debut.

NAAZ, in conjunction with the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee, have come together to support the team’s preparations for next year.

Makusha, Tsumba, Vambe and Kamungeremu have been joined by Dickson Kapandura and Norman Mukwada for a month-long camp at the High Performance Centre in Pretoria, South Africa.

They will be under the guidance of Phakamile and David Tinago.

With the qualifying standards a bit tough for the 2020 Olympic Games, athletes will have to go an extra-mile to reach their targets.

The national association has admitted it’s not going to be an easy road to Japan but has expressed confidence they will not miss out on the Games.