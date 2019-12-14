Sikhumbuzo Moyo in Harare

NGEZI Platinum player Brenda Ncube was last night named the Glow Petroleum sponsored Rainbow Amateur Netball League Player of the Year at a glittering ceremony held in the capital.

The awards organised by the Melody Garikai led executive to honour outstanding players and teams are in their second year.

“This is awarded to the best player who played consistently throughout the season. A player who was chosen as the best player more than other players in different games,” read a citation on why and how Ncube was chosen.

She was presented her award by the Southern Region chairperson Busisiwe Mangena.

Winning the Players Player of the Year was Edna Nyamhazha of Correctional Queens who received her award from league sponsor Aaron Chinhara and chairperson Melody Garikai. Nyamhazha beat Goldreef’s Nicole Muzanenhamo and Barbra Lot of Glow Petroleum.

Falcon Queens’ Tafadzwa Matura won the Golden Hand award after scoring 862 points.

Goldreef’s Muzanenhamo was voted the Rookie of the Year and she was presented her award by Beta Bricks risk and loss control manager Walter Nyambo and the Ranl Northern Region chairperson Tracy Chimhanzi.

Getting the Coach of the Year award was Platinum Queens’ Simba Mlambo, who managed to shrug off the challenge of Christopher Simeon of Correctional Queens and Joe Sibanda of ZDF Queens.

Mwangeyi Lazaro was adjudged as the most consistent umpire in the league.

“This was awarded to an umpire who officiated 10 or more games in the season and also officiated two big games in the second half of the season, was well dressed and punctual for the games,” read the citation.