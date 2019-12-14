Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Soccer Coaches Association (Zisca) Bulawayo Province secretary-general Morris Mukwiti has called on female coaches to join the organisation and share notes with their male counterparts so that they become better trainers.

Mukwiti said there has been little or no attendance of female coaches since the revival of Zisca Bulawayo in September this year.

“We are worried about the girl-child and a girl child is not confined to the kitchen. So, as an association we are saying that the girl child should be given the same opportunities as the boys. We are not a men’s association, but a soccer coaching association which is open to female coaches.

“Football embraces both females and males. Therefore, we have gender equality and the newly revived Zisca Bulawayo province encourages participation of female trainers in soccer for the advancement and betterment of both sexes,” said Mukwiti.

Mighty Warriors coach Sithethelelwe “Kwinji 15” Sibanda who hails from Bulawayo, is one of the female coaches who have been upgrading their qualifications. She made history by becoming the first female assistant coach to work for men’s side Tsholotsho FC in 2015. Sibanda holds a Caf A coaching badge.

In her playing days, she was famous for her dominance in the midfield hence the nickname, “Kwinji 15” adopted from the former Highlanders and Dynamos great, Makwinji Soma-Phiri.

Mukwiti challenged former women’s soccer players, teachers and those who are still active to take up coaching lessons.

“We are also advising all aspiring female coaches to register for courses whenever such courses are available. Courses are at the prerogative of Zifa and what we desire as Zisca Bulawayo is to have present women’s football players, former players, teachers and any aspiring coaches attend these clinics. The more we have female coaches, the more we have grassroots players developed and this also enhances the chances of our Mighty Warriors to get to a better stage in the Africa Cup of Nations and also in the World Cup because our players would have received proper training at elementary level,” said Mukwiti.