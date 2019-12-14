Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife, Marry, is missing from the ongoing Zanu PF annual conference in Goromonzi in what could be a clear sign of the acrimony besetting the power couple.

This is the first time that the former top model has missed a top public event attended by her husband since he traded army fatigues for civilian suits soon after orchestrating a military takeover of government in 2017.

Chiwenga recently filed for divorce soon after he returned from a complex medical procedure for an undisclosed ailment in China.

He reportedly accuses the beauty queen of seeking to unfairly profit from his estate after she allegedly tried to persuade him to sign a will in which she would be the biggest beneficiary in the event of his demise.

This allegedly took place when Chiwenga was hospitalised in South Africa and hopes had been lost of his recovery.

The Chinese, however, performed a medical miracle which saw him make a remarkable recovery.

In happier times, Marry would seize moments such as the on-going Zanu PF conference to entice public affection to the former army commander.

Always dressed in elegant apparel and sporting an infectious smile, Marry would arrive at such events side-by-side with Chiwenga, often times hand-in-hand before waving at the frenzied Zanu PF faithful.

But in Goromonzi, it was a different story altogether.

The place which Marry used to take was this time occupied by a stern-looking security detail and there was no room for affection.

Introducing Chiwenga to the 6 000 delegates at the ruling party conference, Zanu PF national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri remarked:

“We want to welcome Vice President CDGN Chiwenga and amai in absentia,” triggering a rapturous response from the crowd.“ Zim Morning Post