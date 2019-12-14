Chronicle Reporters

An employee of a registered Bulawayo gold buyer cheated death after a six-man gang armed with an AK rifle shot him on both legs and got away with US$4 000 and more than R12 000.

Mr Brian Gavanga was attacked by the gang that was travelling in a silver Honda Fit vehicle without vehicle registration plates at his place of work in Pumula South suburb.

The robbers are still at large and Mr Gavanga is admitted to Mater Dei Hospital.

Another employee, Mr Lawrence Mazhinje had received a call from a regular client identified as Mahlawulo Moyo, who has since been arrested. The business is run from the gold buyer, Mr Lovemore Sibanda’s house in Pumula South.

Bulawayo Police spokesperson Chief Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the robbery yesterday.

“I can confirm that we are dealing with a robbery that took place in Pumula South suburb where one male adult was shot. Investigations are underway. The complainant is Lovemore Sibanda, a male aged 55 of Pumula South, Bulawayo, a registered gold buyer. The accused persons are six unknown male adults who are still at large,” said Chief Inspector Simango.

She said Mr Gavanga was rushed to Mater Dei hospital following the shooting.

Chief Insp Simango said Gavanga had opened the gate, assuming that the regular client had arrived, only to be met by the gang of robbers in the Honda Fit.

“ Five unknown male adults, armed with an AK rifle, machete and an axe, disembarked from an unregistered grey-silver Honda fit and entered the yard. One of the suspects shot Brian Gavanga on the left and right ankle and demanded money and gold from him. The accused forced Gavanga into the room where Lawrence Mazhinje was and demanded more money from him,” said Chief Insp Simango.

Following the arrest of Moyo seven grammes of gold were recovered from him. — @andile_tshuma@mthabisi_mthire