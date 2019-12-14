Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

IT’S a Zimbabwean affair on Samthing Soweto’s Akulaleki hit and you cannot shy away from it as songstress Sha Sha and her counterpart actress Mbo Mahocs, are featuring in the video.

When Uncle Rolen, a Harare socialite found himself trending on the Internet in October when a video of two lovely looking South African women dancing to that song surfaced with him in the background, one way or the other, it was anticipated that a Zimbabwean figure would put flesh to the hit song’s video as requested by the fans.

However, it seems Uncle Rolen has been overtaken by the new “blesser” in the block who appears to win the heart of Scandal! actress Mbo Mahocs who fits perfectly in the video.

When Samthing Soweto, the composer of the song visited Zimbabwe and performed at Cosmopolitan in Bulawayo, he decided to have a Zimbabwean in the video.

The song Akulaleki which means I cannot sleep, describes that time of the year when it is all night partying.

The video starts with the “blesser” seemingly dozing off from hard partying and in a flash, he is up grooving with the sexy looking young ladies, Uncle Rolen style, in a full house party.

When Mbo Mahocs appears in bed with Samthing Soweto, the creativity reaches another level. She comforts him as the lyrics ngcela ungibambe bambe bambe bambe is playing.

At the end of the video, the “blessers” wife, who has been away from home finds the house upside down, something which many people are set to experience this festive season. – @mthabisi_mthire