Charles Mabika, Harare Bureau

ZIMBABWE football legend and record five-time winner of the Soccer Star of the Year award, George “Mastermind” Shaya, will be the guest of honour at Mbare National Social League side Flying Eagles’ end-of-year awards ceremony today at Ard-Mbare sports complex

Shaya, who grew up in the country’s oldest high-density suburb before becoming a household name at Dynamos, is expected to officiate at the prize-giving event of Flying Eagles.

The team finished the just-ended season as first runners-up to winners Bucaneers in the 12-team league, whose home turf is Kingstons Ground in Mbare.

Second runners-up were Touchline Boys.

Flying Eagles patron and chairman of the MNSL, Partson Nousinga, said the Mastermind was a revered legend not only in Mbare but all over the country.

“We decided to invite Shaya to our awards ceremony because of the vast legacy that he has already ploughed for the national game and hope that our youngsters can follow his outstanding achievements both at club and national level.”

The MNSL board of directors is also made up of former greats of the high-density suburb like David “Broom Boy” George (ex-Dynamos); Stanford “Stix” Mutizwa (ex-CAPS United/Black Rhinos); Peter “Skipper” Manyara, Moses “Gwejegweje” Chasweka and Loveridge Maenzanise (all ex-Black Aces) and Dennis “Danger” Hlatywayo and Elliot Mutepfa (both ex-Rufaro Rovers).