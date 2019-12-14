Nduduzo Tshuma in Goromonzi, Mashonaland East

ZANU-PF, united under President Mnangagwa, is ready for the 2023 elections in which it is confident of recording a shattering victory, party national chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri said yesterday.

Speaking at the 18th Zanu-PF National People’s Conference here, Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said the endorsement President Mnangagwa received ahead of the conference shows the confidence of the party in his leadership.

“Your Excellency, all ten provinces have already endorsed your candidature for 2023 elections. This has spread throughout the country and demonstrates your people’s belief in your servant leadership, vision and generosity.

“Your people are already in the 2023 election mode,” said Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri.

“Our relationship as Zanu PF and the people is like that of fish and water. The party is always interfacing with the people in urban and rural areas.”

Cde Muchinguri said the theme of the conference: “Modernise; Mechanise and Grow the Economy Towards Vision 2030” dovetails with President Mnangagwa’s vision to improve the economy and deliver on the promises made in the run up to the 2018 elections.

“We thank you for standing with the people even if the people are facing a myriad of challenges such as high prices of basic commodities. Inputs are priced high and we don’t know if our farmers will be able to plant this season.

“School fees have increased and we don’t know if our children will be able to go to school. The prices of medicines continue being pegged in foreign currency. There are many people without water and hospitals are closed, “ said Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri.

“Despite these challenges, we want to thank you with your vision 2030 which is jam-packed with measures to address these problems.

“We thank you for introducing a local currency to fight the three-tier pricing system that was prejudicing our people.”

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said while subsidies by the Government on selected basic commodities were effected to cushion the people from exorbitant charges by retailers, there are some people charging high prices to profiteer from the goods.

The Zanu-PF chairperson thanked President Mnangagwa for the Presidential Input Scheme which she said had expanded to include small grain to boost food security. “The Presidential Input Scheme has seen many people benefiting but we continue to call for tough measures against those thieves who are selling the inputs,” she said.

“You have introduced sanction busting and empowerment projects such as bread baking and beekeeping that have benefited the war veterans, war collaborators, women and youths.”

Meanwhile, Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri called for discipline in the party and a stop to abusing the name of Zanu-PF.

She said some members were using the party’s name to get into various dirty deals and in the process bringing the name of the organisation into disrepute.