By Blessed Mhlanga

Zanu PF gobbled nearly $14 million in salaries for the year 2019 as the party doled out ministerial packages for its full-time politburo workers and monthly allowances for central committee members.

Details contained in the central committee report to the 18th people’s conference, indicate that salaries for the party’s workforce went up by 150,65%, which Zanu PF said was caused by a cost of living adjustment and allowances for its staff and central committee members.

“Salaries were $13 966 701, (from $5 573 329 in 2018) there was an increase of 150,6% on salaries due to the cost of living adjustments for staff and allowances introduced for central committee members,” reads the report in part.

Zanu PF has placed its central committee members on monthly allowances in addition to cars and other benefits.

The party also employed senior party members of its politburo on full-time jobs where they receive full ministerial perks.

These include former Health minister David Parirenyatwa, former Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa, former Information minister Simon Khaya Moyo and retired Lieutenant-General Engelbert Rugeje, among others.

For its constitutional meetings which include politburo, central committee, youth and women assemblies, Zanu PF spent $4 million.

The party also blew a total of $63 908 082 in 2019 in all its activities and operations up from just $18 541 890 last year, representing the biggest expenditure by a political party.

This expenditure was funded from a revenue base of $45 861 473, leaving the party in the red with a deficit of $18 million.

Major sources of funding for the party were cited as donations which accounted for 57,3% ($36 961 751,00), although the party did not name its donors.

To cover for its shortfall, Zanu PF borrowed a total of $19 million from the bank in overdraft facilities and also owes telephone companies $1,5 million and over $1 million to the Harare City Council.

The report indicates that Zanu PF owes suppliers a staggering $10 million. NewsDay