Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN superbike rider Abel Moyo, one of the competitors at last weekend’s Three-Hour Endurance race held at Bulawayo Motorsport Park has described his maiden event as a “great experience” which he cannot trade for anything.

The 25-year-old who described himself as an adrenaline junkie at a young age, used to play rugby although his parents felt the sport was dangerous.

The biker said his interest in motor-racing was a few years back when he bought a sports car before switching to a bike.

In the last three years, Moyo’s passion for motor racing has steadily grown.

“In my eyes, two wheels will always be better than four. The great torque of leaning a bike in turns moving at 120km always does it for me. You know about the bike, you are one, you move and lean together unlike being inside a car. You have the engine between your legs which is really amazing and exciting,” said Moyo.

For a first time rider, Moyo amazingly did well getting a podium finish as he crossed the line third.

He described the race as “mentally and physically” challenging.

“I was racing with people who have been racing for decades and train almost every day. It is physically demanding to race at full speed, braking hard, leaning, getting the bike up and accelerating again.

You have to avoid collisions with other bikes and to maintain a constant pace without stopping is exhausting.

“By the end of the race, we needed help being taken off the bike, couldn’t even stand or bend, blisters all over the hands while we were wearing heavy-duty racing gloves,” he said.

The biker is looking ahead for a better outing in the years to come.

“In the next two years, I’m looking forward to winning the championship and being the best and fastest rider in Zimbabwe.

‘‘In the next five years I hope to compete in South Africa and other African countries,” Moyo said.