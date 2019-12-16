Luanda — With over 40 years of career and almost five hundred recorded songs, “Bonga Kuenda” had everything to close in style last Saturday, at the 6th season of the cultural project “Show of the Month”, promoted by the company Nova Energia.

The veteran singer and songwriter, who is used to performing in big and packed venues since 1970, returned to Luanda from Lisbon (where is based) with great willingness to delight a loyal fan base, who in less than a week bought out the tickets to attend the show at the Belas Conference Centre.

Last Saturday night, Bonga was on his best: he sang, enchanted and gave advices for the preservation of Angolannes and the valuing of Angolan culture. The artist ended the 2019 “Show do Mês” (Show of the Month) cultural event in style, with a diversified repertoire based on semba, his main rhythm style. Bonga went on stage to the beat of “Bonguinha” (instrumental theme), followed by “Camboborinho”, “Kuamakove”, “Marimbondo” and “Homem do Saco”.

With his inseparable dicanza (Angolan percussion instrument made of a dry bamboo bud with transverse notches) at hand, he sought to alternate the melodic cadence. After the first six songs, the artist sang “Makezo”, followed by “Ngana Ngonga”. In-between songs, the artist interacted with the audience, talking about habits and customs that were lost over time (such as the conversation around the bonfire), while Jorge Mulumba, son of instrumentalist Kutixi, filled the voids with traditional instruments.

In fact, Bonga’s performance was a true “Encounter with Tradition”, in fact, it was the theme chosen by Nova Energy to close its 2019 cultural programme.

In a party mood, on stage and in the audience, Bonga wanted to finish the show in style and, among several successful proposals, the choice fell to “Jingonça”.

It was at the sound of this samba rhythm that Bonga ended a performance of almost two and a half hours, in which he confirmed his grandeur and popularity in Angola. More than singing, the musician, in his extrovert way, appealed to the new generation for the need to preserve Angolan music and tradition, deeming it being rich, beautiful and genuine. The Nova Energia group took the opportunity to honor Bonga, who offered a painting with his image and a dicanza instrument. After closing the 6th season of the Show of the Month, the artist also performed last Sunday at the Muzongue da Tradição project, in Luanda. José Adelino Barceló de Carvalho was born in the northern Bengo Province in September 1942. He has performed in the best stages of France, Portugal, United States of America, Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique, Switzerland, Canada, among other countries. Bonga has already won several awards at home and abroad, with special mention to the National Award of Culture and Arts, in the Music category, in 2010. He was awarded the “Ordre des Arts des Lettres” (Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters, in English) distinction, awarded by the French government in 2014.