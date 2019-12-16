Rutendo Ngara, Chronicle Reporter

THE Apex council has dismissed messages circulating on social media that civil servants will get a cushion allowance by December 18.

The council is the umbrella body for civil servants’ organisations.

Part of the message circulating on social media reads: “civil servants to get $500 cushion by December 18. The special payment involved an allocation of $1 billion set aside to address the plight of civil servants.”

“The special assistance of $500 for civil servants on grade E5 and the $250 payment for government pensioners, will also be paid on 18 December said Finance Minister Prof Mthuli Ncube.”

In telephone interview yesterday, Apex Council President Mrs Cecilia Alexander said what is circulating on social media is incorrect and emphasised that the council uses main stream media to disseminate information.

“We met Government and we presented the plight of civil servants in terms of the festive season and also their monthly salaries and we suggested that we really need a cushioning before Christmas, Government has not yet responded and what is circulating on social media is not true,” said Mrs Alexander.

She said the Apex Council is expecting Government response today.

Mrs Alexander said the journalist who wrote the story for an online publication is tarnishing the image of the Apex Council.

"The messages speak to a very important issue that impacts on and pertains to the livelihood of so many people. It is wrong to play politics with people's suffering. Everyone is now anticipating a cushion that was never promised. It's so wrong," said Mrs Alexander.