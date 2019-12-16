Farirai Machivenyika, Harare Bureau

The just-ended 18th Zanu-PF Annual National People’s Conference lived up to its billing by focusing mainly on the economy, where a number of key resolutions expected to turn around economic fortunes were made.

The resolutions are expected to drive productivity and the country’s economic turnaround strategy as the party remains focused on issues affecting the people.

The party also endorsed President Mnangagwa as its presidential candidate for the 2023 harmonised elections and resolved to start restructuring of organs from cell up to the provincial level.

To achieve macro-economic stability and inclusive growth, there was need for Government to monitor the implementation of policies aimed at meeting Vision 2030 objectives of becoming an upper middle income economy, the conference resolved.

“Government should monitor the implementation of Vision 2030 periodically and should urgently create an enabling environment, including the ease of doing business in the private sector, for economic development of the country,” read its resolutions.

The conference urged Government to establish gold centres across the country and re-establish the revolving fund for small scale miners.

“The Government must formulate policies that attract partners in value addition and beneficiation,” the conference said.

“All closed food canning factories such as Cashel Valley in Chimanimani, Border Streams and Rusitu Jam Canners should be resuscitated.”

On production, the party directed Government to develop new and rehabilitate old irrigation infrastructure to counter recurrent droughts and increase agricultural productivity.

The party called on Government to ensure timeous distribution of inputs, with the mechanisation programme being implemented on a cost recovery basis.

“Government should also support the growing of small grains, especially in drought prone regions,” read the resolutions.

In endorsing President Mnangagwa, the conference said restructuring of the party’s structures was important.

“All wings re-affirm that His Excellency, the President and First Secretary Cde Mnangagwa, be the sole candidate for the 2023 harmonised elections,” said the conference.

“That the party commences restructuring in 2019 from the cell/village right up to the provincial organs.”

On the diplomatic front, it was crucial for Government to maintain its re-engagement thrust, said the conference.

“Government should sustain its vigorous engagement and re-engagement with the private sector, civil society, international institutions and the international community at large,” the resolutions read.

A resolution was passed for Government to set up a National War Museum and construct war monuments in district and provinces to keep alive the history of the liberation struggle.

This was followed by a plea for the improvement of the welfare of war veterans.

Youth development came under the spotlight, with Government being directed to include young people in all empowerment, employment creation and affirmative action programmes.

The party said on gender issues, its constitution should be aligned with the national Constitution which advocates a 50:50 representation in party positions by 2020.

Party organs were directed to start preparations for the 2023 elections, with the Commissariat Department being obliged to update the membership register.

Addressing delegates at the conclusion of the conference, party national chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri said: “The resolutions are meant to be implemented so that when we meet again next year, we will be able to give feedback.

“The resolutions are important because they show the hard work that you have done here at the conference and the issues that you want to be addressed.”