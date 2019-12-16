Benoni — Head coach Chris Silverwood said yesterday that England’s batsmen would need to post big first innings totals if they are to win the four-match World Test Championship series against South Africa which begins on Boxing Day.

England have struggled over the last couple of years making big totals, especially in the first innings of a Test with their 476 in the second Test against New Zealand in Hamilton this month their first total over 400 since 2017.

Silverwood said the team’s priority now was “getting more first innings runs”.

“As soon as we do that we’ll be very hard to beat,” he said.

Silverwood described England’s two-Test series in New Zealand, where they were beaten 1-0 by the hosts, as “part and parcel” of “trying to put things in place” to build a strong Test team. — AFP.