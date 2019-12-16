Singer, Jey Luchy, has called on the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) to collaborate with government to build a national recording studio with ultramodern machines for musicians.

According to him, music is a national heritage that serves as an economic booster, thus by funding it, it would bring development in the country.

Jey Luchy said the entertainment industry could help solve the unemployment problems bedeviling the country but little attention was given to the sector by successive governments.

Speaking exclusively to Times Weekend yesterday in Accra, he bemoaned that most musicians in the country have not been able to compete effectively with foreign artistes like Nigerians.

He noted that Nigerians enjoy quality music production which makes their tracks well embraced and appreciated in other parts of the world.

“None of the country’s studio is updated with new software because the new versions are expensive and it will be prudent if the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Art and MUSIGA join forces to help get better production for the country,” Jey Luchy said.

Jey Luchy observed that music set the country on the map and underscored the need for the government to fund the sector to promote the country’s art work to the world.

Recently, he hit the airwaves with hip hop/hip life track dubbed “Get out my way” which has garnered him mass following in the entertainment landscape.

The inspirational track which was produced by Sector Madeit, talks about his personal experiences and insisted that troubles and hindrances should get out of his way for him to achieve his desires.

Privately called Joseph Kofi Amoah, he is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ‘De -Ark Music Empire’ and has promised to make the industry more competitive with quality tracks that would set him on the international stage.