Tobias Mandoreba in Hwange

NEWLY promoted Zifa Southern Region Division One outfit Ingagula FC honoured its excelling players at a colourful awards ceremony held at Ingagula Tavern in the coal mining town on Saturday night.

The ambitious Gideon Phiri coached team were crowned champions in the just ended Zifa Mat North Division 2A league.

Sebastian “Sewe” Moyo was crowned Player of the Year and walked away $400 richer while Peter Hamisi came second and received $200.

Effort Kanjunjuma was voted Player’s Player of the Year and got $200 for his sweat.

Fifteen year old Ashley Tembo was honoured for being the youngest player in the award winning set up and got $50.

Nabbart Chinyerere was given the Most Promising Player Accolade while Brighton Sangumbwa was chosen as the Most Disciplined Player.

Chinyerere and Sangumbwa walked away with $150 and $200 respectively.

Austin Nsingo, who hit the nets 12 times was given the Top Goal Scorer award and got $200 for his exploits.

In his remarks, club chairman Ndabazinhle Ncube promised that his executive will work around the clock to mould the club into a competitive outfit capable of bringing Premiership football to Hwange within a few years.

ZIFA Southern Region Board Member(Administration) Mehluli Thebe and ZIFA Mat North executive members Busani Dube, Prosper Neshavi and Nelson Ndeka graced the event. — @tobymandox