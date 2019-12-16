Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

MADLELA Skhobokhobo will on Friday wed his lover for 17 years, Soneni Moyo who is mother to his three children.

The wedding ceremony will be at Revelation Church (next to Renkini Bus Terminus) with the reception slated for Green Gardens in Bulawayo.

Having met on the dusty streets of Nkulumane in 2000, Madlela (real name Bashimane Mothusi Ndlovu), won Moyo’s heart two years later after a gruelling courtship.

Commenting on his forthcoming wedding, the musician said he and his fiancee cannot wait for the big day.

“We cannot wait for our big day, having been together for close to two decades. Soneni has stood by me through good and hard times and which better way to show appreciation of such abundant love than officially marrying her,” said an excited Madlela.

For the wedding, Madlela has invited Bolamba Culture Birds, Khaya Arts, Victory Siyanqoba, Ngqindi, Mehlokazulu and Abafana BakaMzilikazi to provide entertainment. His acting mate, Sibande (real name Noble Charlie Nxumalo) will be the best man with maskandi artiste Indamuva being part of the bridal party.

The wedding he said is strictly by invitation at the request of his better half.

Madlela however said he will be holding a special wedding party for his fans in March next year when he launches his third album.

“I know my fans may say I have shunned them by not inviting them to the wedding, but that’s not so. To show that they mean a lot to me, I’ll be hosting a special party for them next year when I launch my third album,” he said. – @mthabisi_mthire