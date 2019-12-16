Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

VICTORIA Falls’ representatives in the Zifa Southern Region Division One league, Mosi Rovers on Friday rewarded its players for their contribution to the club’s dramatic performance in the last part of the season which ensured the team survived relegation.

The awards were held at a local hotel amid calls for all soccer clubs in Victoria Falls to unite to form one team that can carry ambitions of the resort town, probably the only big town in the country that has never had a team in the Premier Soccer League.

Utility player Wellington Nyoni was the toast for the day after scooping the most promising Player and Players’ Player of the Year. He had been nominated in four categories.

Brian Mathe was voted Player of the season while captain Blessing Sande landed the chairman’s Player of the Year.

Goalkeeper Zibusiso Ndlovu and Presley Suku were voted goalkeeper of the year and top goal scorer respectively while Thembani Mhlophe got the most disciplined player award.

Winners received prize money from Shearwater Adventures and the club’s new sponsor for 2020, Poweride Safaris.

Club chairman Martin Mhlanga said after surviving relegation, Mosi Rovers’ target is to bolster its squad and bring premiership football to Vic Falls.

“We want to bring PSL football to Victoria Falls and that will require everyone’s effort. We had a very difficult season but we managed to pull a dramatic comeback after occupying bottom position for some time and our strategy involved incentivising players and change of tactics,” he said.

Mhlanga said the club desperately needs sponsorship to have a well oiled squad for a good 2020 season.

The team is coached by Mehluli Moyo who took over on voluntary basis after the departure of Gift Lunga Jnr.

Tourism executive Clement Mukwasi, who is also former Sports and Recreation Commission board member challenged Mosi Rovers leadership and other football administrators in the resort town to put aside their differences and form one club to attract sponsorship.

“Bringing PSL football to Victoria Falls was attempted before and we leant that a divided community doesn’t achieve. Let’s have one strong club for Victoria Falls so that when you approach companies they see value and unity,” said Mukwasi in his keynote address.

He said Mosi Rovers management can approach other clubs with the idea.

“We have companies that are making profits here but with no contributions going to sport. Mosi Rovers can be torch bearers in this regard,” he said

He also called for allocation of land for a stadium and other sporting facilities.

Mukwasi said clubs should start pension schemes for players adding that he would lobby tour operators towards supporting football to enhance sports tourism.

Veteran football administrator Morgen Gazza Dube implored players to be dedicated and disciplined in order to excel.

He also supported calls for a single club in Victoria Falls to fight for PSL spot saying football needs funding.

Other clubs that have played Division one football in Victoria Falls are Kujatana, Amagagasi, Falls Tigers, Trumus and Intundla.

— @ncubeleon