Prosper Dembedza Court Correspondent

Suspended Petrozim Line (Pvt) Ltd general manager Cathrine Katsande reportedly awarded tenders worth close to US$2 million to Kaltrade (Pvt) Ltd for the supply of equipment that was never delivered, a court heard recently.

Katsande is facing seven counts of fraud and is jointly charged with Kaltrade (Pvt) Ltd.

Testifying before Harare magistrate Mr Lazini Ncube at the Mbare Magistrates Court last week, Petrozim procurement clerk Mr Petros Kembo said Katsande approved the payment of close to US$2 million to Kaltrade over five years.

However, Katsande denied the charges saying everything she did was aboveboard and contended that failure by Kaltrade to deliver the equipment had nothing to do with her.

Mr Ncube adjourned the trial to December 19.

Prosecutors — Mr Tafara Chirambira and Mr Panganayi Chiutsi — told the court that on seven separate occasions between January 2013 and September last year, Katsande fraudulently and in connivance with a private company, awarded it various tenders for equipment that was immediately paid for, but never delivered.

Kaltrade is being represented by Zadzisai Zacharia Chizema.