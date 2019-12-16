Business Reporter

CASSAVA on demand’s VAYA mobility division has unveiled two new services, VAYA Cross Border and VAYA Intercity, ahead of the busy holiday season.

Speaking at the launch of the services, Vaya chief executive officer, Mrs Dorothy Zimuto, said the services were set to bring much-needed relief to travellers during the festive period and beyond.

“We are excited to add these services to our existing suite of ‘On Demand Services’ and look forward to bringing safety, convenience and peace of mind to travellers in the region and beyond,” said Mrs Zimuto.

She said booking a trip on a cross-border or inter-city bus or shuttle would be similar to booking a local ride from the Vaya app.

Mrs Zimuto also said that besides the convenience, the Vaya cross border service would come with travel insurance cover for all travellers that use the service. She said those who book their travel from the region using Vaya will get free Vaya transport upon arrival in Zimbabwe for a radius of 30km.

“We are delighted to announce that the Vaya cross border service comes with US$2 000 life insurance, US$500 personal accident cover and one-year EcoSure funeral cover for the surviving spouse and four children,” said Mrs Zimuto, adding that the sum assured would be paid out in the local currency equivalent.

Cross border travelling is high across Africa, with millions of people using bus transport to travel from one country to the other.

VAYA cross border and intercity services are set to give customers the convenience of booking their ticket and paying for their travel without incurring the extra costs of travelling to the bus companies’ offices.

Mrs Zimuto said routes immediately covered by Vaya cross border include South Africa, Botswana, and Zambia, with travellers able to book their travel both ways.

She said Vaya intercity will be immediately available between Harare and Bulawayo, Gweru and Masvingo as well as Harare and Mutare.