Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

ZANU-PF has said the just ended 18th National People’s Conference was a huge success as it cemented the foundation towards attaining the country’s vision of attaining an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

The focus of the party’s national conference which ended on Saturday was on bread and butter issues affecting Zimbabweans.

The conference which was running under the theme: “Mechanise, modernise and grow the economy towards vision 2030” was held at Goromonzi High School in Mashonaland East province.

In a statement yesterday, Zanu-PF national spokesperson Ambassador Simon Khaya-Moyo said President Mnangagwa’s speech and thematic committee discussions will propel the country towards greater heights.

“Credit must go to His Excellency, the President and First Secretary of Zanu-PF Cde ED Mnangagwa whose opening address on Friday 13th December 2019 set a revolutionary tone for the conference’s deliberations and whose closing address placed the minds of delegates into a reflective and superlative commitment to grow and defend the party from internal and external detractors,” said Ambassador Khaya-Moyo.

“The conference stuck to its theme “Mechanise, modernise and grow the economy towards vision 2030.” The agenda and programme were followed with strict discipline and seriousness of purpose, so were the thematic discussions in various committees and the resolutions which ensued and were unanimously passed by the conference. It was indeed a milestone conference reflective of a people’s party as evidenced by the discipline and enthusiasm of delegates from all the 10 provinces.”

He said a comprehensive overview report of the conference will be released soon.

Cde Khaya-Moyo hailed solidarity messages Zanu-PF received from various institutions which committed towards strengthening relations with the ruling party.

He attributed the conference’s success to cohesion of the party’s structures.

“One cannot tire to congratulate the President and First Secretary Cde ED Mnangagwa, the Presidium, the Politburo, Central Committee, provincial leaderships and all delegates for such a successful conference. Special credit goes to Mashonaland East’s leadership for being such a superb host,” he said.

Ambassador Khaya-Moyo said with good rains and unity within the party, the prospect of a better future is certain.

He urged the conference delegates to cascade the President’s message to all the party’s structures at grass root levels upon returning to their respective destinations.

In his opening remarks on Friday, President Mnangagwa declared that there is no going back on the reintroduction of the local currency while warning cash barons that their days are numbered.

The President said corruption will not be tolerated at all levels.

He spoke about the need to stimulate productivity and create jobs as Government moves to resuscitate the economy.

Addressing delegates on the conference’s closing day, the President, warned bureaucrats causing unnecessary delays in implementing Government programmes to reform or face the axe as there was no room for laziness in both the party and Government. — @nqotshili