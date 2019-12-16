Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) will this week conduct an access to documentation mop up exercise in Matabeleland region targeting vulnerable communities, some of them victims of Gukurahundi.

A few months ago, the ZHRC conducted an access to national documents commission of inquiry to find out why some citizens were failing to acquire birth certificates, IDs, passports and death certificates.

It said failure to access national documents was an infringement on the rights of affected citizens.

In an interview yesterday, ZHRC chairperson Dr Elasto Mugwadi said sensitive and peculiar circumstances prompted the commission to return to Matabeleland region.

“This visit is a mop up exercise of what we have been doing in the 10 provinces.

“We are aware of the unique problems faced by vulnerable groups especially in Matabeleland region hence the decision to return to this region.

“We want those affected by Gukurahundi disturbances to open up so that they can be assisted,” said Dr Mugwadi.

He said they will be visiting victims of Gukurahundi in Matobo District among other places.

Dr Mugwadi said the human rights watchdog will also be visiting the San community in Bulilima, Matabeleland South as well as Tsholotsho in Matabeleland North.

“We had a representative from the San community who appealed to the commission to go down to the grassroots because most of them were not appreciating the significance or the importance of being registered as a Zimbabwean citizen or sending children to school.

“We are saying we need to have some awareness programmes with some of these communities,” said Dr Mugwadi.

He said the commission will also be visiting Khami Prison to understand how access to documentation was affecting prisoners.

Dr Mugwadi said the ZHRC was aware that there are some prisoners who don’t have access to national documentation yet the country is angling for them to vote.

He said his team will also meet the Provincial Registrar officials to assess service delivery.

Dr Mugwadi said during the commission’s hearings, members of the public raised concerns over the Registrar General’s Office’s failure to assist them obtain important documents. —@nqotshili