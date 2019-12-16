Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

VETERAN Bulawayo City midfielder, Canaan Nkomo, was yesterday crowned the Zifa Southern Region Division One Soccer Star of the Year.

The Southern Region awards were sponsored by philanthropist and Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Raj Modi. Sports and Recreation Commission Bulawayo provincial coordinator Sam Dzvimbu was the guest of honour.

Nkomo, who was instrumental in Bulawayo City’s quick premiership return went home with $400. First runner-up Grey Kufandada from Talen Vision got $300 while his teammate and strike partner Brian Muza received $200.

The rest of the finalists got $75 each.

Division One league runners-up Vision, dominated finalists, providing five players, Kufandada, Muza, Mandla Gasela, Obadiah Tarumbwa and London Zulu.

Champions City, have three players on the calendar, Nkomo, Innocent Kutsanzira and Kelvin Nyoni who was also named Goalkeeper of the Year.

Bosso 90 chipped in with two players Dominic Jaricha and Darlington Munkuli.

Ciwu’s Muziwakhe Dlamini completes the list of the 11 soccer stars.

Kufandada also grabbed the golden boot after scoring 15 goals this season. On two occasions Kufandada scored four goals in a single match.

Championship-winning coach, Try Ncube, walked away with the Coach of the Year accolade.

Zifa Southern Region chairman Andrew Tapela thanked Modi for bankrolling the awards.

“We’re grateful to our sponsor and his company for the support. We value the partnership given the prevailing economic challenges,” said Tapela

Deputy Minister Modi pledged to continue bankrolling the awards. — @innocentzoe