Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A GWANDA man has been jailed 12 months for setting his girlfriend’s property on fire after he found her absent at her home in the early hours of the morning.

Emmanuel Mathuthu (44) of Phakama Suburb went to visit his girlfriend, Ms Monica Nkala at her home at around 1AM and when he found her absent, he broke into her room and set her property on fire causing damage worth about $22 000 and R400.

He was convicted on his own plea of guilty to malicious damage to property by Gwanda magistrate, Mrs Nomagugu Sibanda. He was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment and three months were suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the next five years. Three months which had been suspended during his previous conviction were brought into effect. He will serve an effective 12 months jail sentence.

Prosecuting, Miss Faith Mutukwa said: “On 20 October at around 1AM Mathuthu went to the complainant’s home and knocked on the door but didn’t get a response. This didn’t please Mathuthu who forcibly gained entry into the complainant’s home proceeded to a room which she was using and set her property on fire and left the scene.

“The complainant’s housemate saw the fire and put it out before it could spread throughout the house. The property which was damaged by the fire included furniture, blankets, clothes, groceries, documents, $300 and R400. The total value of damaged property is $22 140,’’ she said.

Mathuthu was in October convicted for malicious damage to property after he again destroyed his girlfriend’s groceries during a dispute.

He was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment and three months were suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the next five years. Three months were further suspended on condition that he paid $1 207 restitution to the complainant.

The remaining six months were further suspended on condition that he performs 210 hours of community service at the Gwanda Magistrates Courts.