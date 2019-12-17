Kiyapili Sibanda

Multi-award winning Afro-soul singer, Berita Khumalo is thrilled to be nominated for the Skyz Metro Music Awards taking place this weekend in Bulawayo.

A protégé of Oskido’s Kalawa Jazmee, the South Africa-based musician who has been nominated for Best Afro Soul and Best Female Artiste, said the nominations mean a lot to her because they are from a place where she was born.

“I’m very excited to be nominated for the Skyz Metro FM Music Awards 2019. This nomination comes all the way from home in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe,” commented Berita on her Facebook page.

In the Best Afro Soul category, the Thando Lwethu hit-maker is up against MJ Sings, Ngoma iNgoma and My Voice while in the Best Female category, she is nominated with the talented Lee Mchoney, Lorraine Stot and Mai Mwamuka.

Berita who has been doing very well for herself over the years as she now runs her own record label, Assali Music, said she was humbled by the recognition.

She is riding high with the Ndicel’ikiss hit and its Amampiano remix.

Despite being resident in South Africa, Berita has never forgotten her roots. Last month, she released a music video, Yours, that was shot in Zimbabwe to show the beauty of the country despite its challenges.

The stunning video was shot between the enchanting Victoria Falls and her beloved hometown, Bulawayo.