Nyon — Holders Liverpool will return to the scene of last season’s Champions League triumph after they were drawn against Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the competition yesterday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will travel to the Wanda Metropolitano, where Liverpool lifted the trophy in June, for the first leg of their tie against three-time runners-up Atletico.

“The task is going to be difficult because we have an opponent that are the reigning champions,” said Atletico director Clemente Villaverde.

“They are the champions, they have all the assets to be called the best team in Europe. We will have to use all our hard work and our experience. We know they are not going to make it easy.”

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, who are trying to win a first Champions League crown, will meet record 13-time European champions Real Madrid for a place in the quarter-finals.

Chelsea face German giants Bayern Munich, while Paris Saint-Germain, who impressed in the group stage and will be trying to avoid a fourth successive last-16 exit, will take on Borussia Dortmund.

Barcelona will play Napoli for the first time as the Catalan giants, five-time European champions, attempt to move on from last season’s painful semi-loss to Liverpool.

Italian champions Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo will fancy their chances of overcoming French side Lyon, who lost captain Memphis Depay to a season-ending injury Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur, beaten 2-0 by Liverpool in last season’s final in Spain, will lock horns with Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig, who are through to the knockout stage for the first time. Spurs can count on the experience of new coach Jose Mourinho — a two-time winner of the competition, with Porto in 2004 and Inter Milan in 2010.

Champions League debutants Atalanta continue their adventure against two-time former finalists Valencia, who knocked out Ajax in midweek to finish top of their group.

Meanwhile, Jan Vertonghen believes Tottenham’s last-gasp victory at Wolves proves they have bought into Jose Mourinho’s “fighting mentality” as they closed to within three points of fourth-placed Chelsea.

Spurs’ chances of a fourth successive finish in the Champions League qualification places looked a lost cause when the Portuguese took charge last month with the club 12 points behind Chelsea.

But Spurs host Frank Lampard’s side on Sunday with the chance to leapfrog their London rivals into the top four.

Defender Vertonghen scored an injury-time header to seal a 2-1 win on Sunday and secure a fourth win in five Premier League matches since Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino.

The Belgium international said Tottenham showed their ability to adapt in search of victory after Adama Traore had cancelled out Lucas Moura’s opening goal for Spurs.

“Yes, the gaffer has a lot to do with it, he’s brought that fighting mentality back and we had a lot of meetings this week about this game,” said Vertonghen.

“Tactically, Wolves are a very good side, they will always have good spells in the game. It was a tough one, at the end you think ‘should we be happy with a draw or not?’ But this feeling is better.

“My feeling would not be any different if someone else had scored that goal. If you saw the celebrations at the end of the game, we dug in deep and coming away with the win meant a lot.

“We had lots of games last season when we won right at the end, it is the best feeling, we can’t give up, Wolves wanted a late goal too — but we believed just that little bit more.”

Champions League last 16 draw

Borussia Dortmund (GER) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA), Real Madrid (ESP) v Manchester City (ENG), Atalanta (ITA) v Valencia (ESP), Atletico Madrid (ESP) v Liverpool (ENG), Chelsea (ENG) v Bayern Munich (GER), Lyon (FRA) v Juventus (ITA), Tottenham Hotspur (ENG) v Leipzig (GER), Napoli (ITA) v Barcelona (ESP).

λ First legs to be played on February 18/19/25/26

λ Second legs scheduled for March 10/11/17/18. — AFP,