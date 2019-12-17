Tsabong — Tsabong music lovers on December 14 serenaded with a mixed bag of thrilling musical renditions during the annual Botswana Defence Force (BDF) concert at Tsabong Unified Secondary School hall.

Raising funds for charitable deeds, the soldiers got the crowd eating from their palms through live, palpable performances of various music genres ranging from percussion ensemble, chanting a cappella, traditional music and dance, marimba, ecstatic rock ‘n roll, rhumba as well as classic oldies songs.

Percussion ensemble kick-started what was to become an engaging night of electrifying, renditions.

The bands’ strong stage presence displaying mastery of traditional dance and music such as setapa, seperu, phatisi, tsutsube and dikhwaere, stimulated the crowd who danced along.

Performers also displayed skil on the saxophone and the not so locally popular xylophone. They also brought in surprise performances by local artist from Tsabong who were trained and given exposure. Performances included hit songs such as Koko Mmatswale by DJ Sunco featuring Queen Jenny Prince, Amagama by Bulo featuring Nokwazi and Dladla Mshunqisi.

In an interview with BOPA, Colonel Obakeng Molate said the annual BDF concert brought hundreds of revelers nationwide for a good cause.

He said the annual concert started at the Sir Seretse Khama Barracks (SSKB) on November 8 covering 14 locations nationwide and would end on Saturday at Lobatse.

The initiative was started in 1991 aimed at giving back to the community. He said so far, BDF had donated more than P6 million to charitable organisations across the country adding that this year 19 charitable organisations would benefit from a total of P440 000.

During the show, brigadier Thomas Masunga presented a P25, 000 cheque to BORAVAST Early Childhood Development Center representatives from the Dutch Reform church in Tsabong, Andrew Steinkamp and Rachel Stienkamp.

Steinkamp said the project was started by the Dutch Reform Church two years ago aimed at sustaining early childhood development centers in the Kgalagadi region.

The initiative also seeks to educate parents, caregivers and the community on the importance of early childhood development.

He said they partnered with the Kgalagadi District Council to execute the project as most preschools which were run by village development communities in Bokspits, Rappelspan, Vaalhoek and Struizendam no longer existed.

The council and Dutch Reform church in South Africa assisted them financially to resuscitate the schools.

Thus, he said, the BDF concert donation would be used to renovate preschools at Bokspits and Struizendam as well as pay for licensing of the preschools.

Furthermore, the money shall be used to pay running costs of the school such as payment of teachers as well as feed the learners. So far they have already opened four branches in the BORAVAST area and they were planning to open one preschool in Tsabong with each school having a carrying capacity of 25 learners.

According to the BDF website for one to get donation assistance from the concert, they must write an application letter, attaching their organisation profile and advance reasons why they should be assisted.

Those who seek donations should send an application letter addressed to the Commander, Botswana Defence Force, Attention- Directorate of Protocol & Public Affairs, Private Bag X06. Sir Seretse Khama Barracks, Mogoditshane.

The application letter can be handed in person at BDF Headquarters, Sir Seretse Khama Barracks or Faxed to 3973600.

Source : BOPA