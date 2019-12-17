Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Bulawayo Athletics Board (Bab) 2019 season ended on Sunday with the association rewarding excelling athletes of this calendar year.

The Liquor Hub Fun Run was the final event of the season and it was followed by the traditional awards ceremony at which Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, Raj Modi, officiated.

Modi provided hampers for excelling athletes, while Sports Zone provided trophies and shields.

Sports and Recreation Commission Bulawayo provincial coordinator Sam Dzvimbu called on athletes to focus on their careers and stay away from drug abuse.

Sukoluhle Mlalazi from ZRP Fairbridge was named the best sprinter, while Isaac Mpofu was crowned the best middle-distance runner and Ngonidzashe Ncube won the best long-distance athlete.

Faith Nyathi from City Meats Athletics Club got the first prize in the junior women’s category followed by Privilege Bower and Esnath Ndlovu both from Mpopoma High School.

In the junior men’s category Ronald Muchichwa from Mpopoma High School came out tops, with Kevin Tshuma and Marshall Mutambaneshango being runners-up.

Mlalazi was named the best athlete in the senior women’s category followed by Milanda Mathe and Beatrice Mandla.

Sipho Moyo was crowned the best senior male athlete, with Mpofu and Ncube emerging as runners-up.

The chairperson’s awards went to Arnold Payne and Lovemore Dube from Arnold Payne Global Sports International as well as Northlea High School’s Bekithemba Gambiza. – @innocentskizoe