Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

International music channel, MTV Base, has been unveiled as the official television partner for the Bulawayo 2019 Shutdown Concert, a move which will see the channel beaming the event live to its millions of viewers.

South Africa’s Nasty C, Mafikizolo and Zimbabwe’s Winky D, Asaph and Cal_Vin are part of a massive line-up of artistes billed to rock Bulawayo next Saturday at Queens Sports Club. Also part of the line-up is Amapiano star De Mthuda of the Shesha Geza fame, Thol’ukuth’ hit-maker Killer Kau and locals Lee McHoney, Novuyo Seagirl, Msiz’kay, Shashl, GDA Fire, Mzoe 7, DJ Skaiva and Dostro & MK.

Commenting on the new media partnership, spokesman for the shutdown organising team, Qhubani Moyo said they were excited by the deal.

“MTV Base will have stadium naming rights for the event and will record happenings at the show live for use as content in some of its programmes. MTV Base has already done a promotional video of the show which will be aired on its television channel from now up to the staging of the show.

“Further to that, the channel will use its popular social media platforms which include their Twitter handle, Facebook and Instagram pages to post promotional material to popularise the Bulawayo Shutdown among its legion of followers,” said Moyo.

“This has shown that Bulawayo is a cultural and arts capital city of the country. It’s also an opportunity for the city to market itself to the outside world so that it can get investments in the arts and film industry and in fulfilment of the long-spoken vision of it being a Bollywood.”

Artistes, Moyo said must utilise this opportunity as it may open more doors for them.

“We’re very excited that the Bulawayo 2019 Shutdown has attracted such interest and global partnerships. It’s an opportunity for Bulawayo artistes to showcase their talent and create opportunities for better networks that can assist grow and commercialise their brands,” said Moyo.

He requested that people attend the shutdown show in their numbers and have as much fun as possible so that the footage comes out well.

“We request that we maintain our usual discipline and shun any activities that may give negative impressions about our usual peaceful city. This will go a long way in our quest to continue attracting bigger players in the entertainment industry,” said Moyo.

Moyo who is the Skyz Metro FM boss said his radio station would be the official media partner of the show.